Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,504 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First American Bank boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 56,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,854.0% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 453,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 430,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KNX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of KNX opened at $58.98 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

