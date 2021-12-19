Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,270 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,842,872,000 after buying an additional 1,373,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,622,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,840 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,097,000 after purchasing an additional 614,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

SLB stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

