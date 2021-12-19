Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,694 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,244,838,000 after purchasing an additional 116,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ResMed by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ResMed by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after acquiring an additional 270,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in ResMed by 49.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,667,000 after acquiring an additional 444,103 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $387,794.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $627,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,078 shares of company stock worth $14,071,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $252.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.48. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.