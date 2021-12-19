Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,814 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 401.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $2,698,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $1,068,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $150.73 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

