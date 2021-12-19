Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 936 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

ORLY opened at $676.07 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $696.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $646.70 and a 200-day moving average of $607.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

