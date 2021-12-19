Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,840 shares of company stock worth $9,078,995. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.92.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $150.19 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.42. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 105.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

