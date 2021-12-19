The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Down 20.7% in November

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 10,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of AES traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,214,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,096. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AES has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in AES by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 107,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in AES by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 285,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AES by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in AES by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,298,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 109,526 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

