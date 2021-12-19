The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will report sales of $15.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $16.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $10.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 308.84% and a negative net margin of 52.61%. The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

WTER has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

WTER opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.03. Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

