The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,353 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.61%.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

