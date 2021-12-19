The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up 3.2% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.