The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,285,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $192.63 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $187.88 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.39 and its 200-day moving average is $222.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

