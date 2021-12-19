The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Down 23.9% in November

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 8,790,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on CG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,409. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 33.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 112.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 589,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,659 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

