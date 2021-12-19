The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Clorox worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 18,101.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 742,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $116,764,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $174.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.27. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

