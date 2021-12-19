The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Update

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the November 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.38.

NYSE EL traded down $16.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $369.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $468,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 30.6% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

