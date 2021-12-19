The Force Protocol Trading 29.9% Lower This Week (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00202988 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001115 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000116 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

