The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.07% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $229,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

