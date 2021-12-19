The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $52,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $2,422,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 30,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $387.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.40 and a 200 day moving average of $345.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

