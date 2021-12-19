The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NYSE:KF traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987. The Korea Fund has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $2.045 per share. This is an increase from The Korea Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%.
About The Korea Fund
The Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.
