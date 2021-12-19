The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE:KF traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987. The Korea Fund has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $2.045 per share. This is an increase from The Korea Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,463,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.