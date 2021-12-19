The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $17,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.67. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,850 shares of company stock worth $748,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

