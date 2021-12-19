The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Reduced by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD opened at $89.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average is $82.90. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,389 shares of company stock valued at $32,172,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.