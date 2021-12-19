The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,198 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $148.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.88. The stock has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a PE ratio of 136.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

