The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 218.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.76. 13,784,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,304,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.13 and its 200-day moving average is $171.88. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

