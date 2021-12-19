Theta Fuel Hits Market Capitalization of $1.06 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $27.99 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00232279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000709 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019426 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.31 or 0.00521667 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

