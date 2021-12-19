Thingschain (TIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $58,422.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. Thingschain has a market cap of $58,422.00 and $233.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thingschain has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,585.85 or 0.99656646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00032732 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.10 or 0.00911517 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

