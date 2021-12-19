Thore Cash Price Down 34.7% This Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $12,924.20 and $202,311.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.37 or 0.00330611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

