Thorstarter Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.76 Million (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $16.76 million and approximately $356,890.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00052869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.28 or 0.08270741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00076929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,103.39 or 1.00064764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00048870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

