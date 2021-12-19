Throne (THN) Price Hits $0.87 on Top Exchanges

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, Throne has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Throne has a market cap of $237,092.03 and $1.66 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001862 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00052827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.10 or 0.08387674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00076754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,711.20 or 1.00022629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.