Thunder Token Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $87.65 million and $7.30 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012776 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00201481 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

