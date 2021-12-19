Tiger King (TKING) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $158,125.00

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and approximately $158,125.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00052637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.78 or 0.08378277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00076279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,791.06 or 1.00166161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002664 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 602,499,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars.

