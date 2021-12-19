TigerCash Price Tops $0.0109 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $611,358.60 and approximately $4.57 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00926570 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

