Titan Coin (TTN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.04 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 143.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $226.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 76.3% higher against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005525 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000783 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

