TokenPay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $58,981.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.10 million and $58,981.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,406.84 or 0.99874930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00032427 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.87 or 0.00963898 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

