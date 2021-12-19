Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Pantheon Investment Group LLC

Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 452,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after buying an additional 118,039 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $68.54 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $615,185 in the last 90 days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

