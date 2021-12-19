TOP Trading 16.5% Higher This Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. TOP has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $393,263.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOP has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One TOP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00040834 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006990 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.