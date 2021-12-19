Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.87 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $41.87 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $38.07 or 0.00081288 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00053144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.82 or 0.08346437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00076864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,839.19 or 1.00014868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

