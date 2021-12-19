Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Down 21.0% in November

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 440,300 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 557,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 75.3% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 123,700 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,483,000 after purchasing an additional 600,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 193.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

TSEM opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

