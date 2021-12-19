Tower token (TOWER) Price Down 21.5% Over Last Week

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Tower token has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tower token has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Tower token coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00040287 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Tower token Coin Profile

Tower token (TOWER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower token

