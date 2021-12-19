Travala.com (AVA) Price Reaches $1.79 on Top Exchanges

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Travala.com has a market cap of $91.52 million and $6.01 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for $1.79 or 0.00003822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00053056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.23 or 0.08348490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00076545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,882.29 or 0.99967751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,056,287 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

