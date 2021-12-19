Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Update

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the November 15th total of 160,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $306,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph Bartel acquired 61,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,721 shares of company stock worth $1,263,389. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

