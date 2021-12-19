Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 2,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $128.61 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.18 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.16.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

