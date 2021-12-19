Tribe (TRIBE) One Day Volume Hits $14.27 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $413.70 million and approximately $14.27 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001928 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00040391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

