Trittium Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million (TRTT)

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Trittium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Trittium has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $2,652.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trittium has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.67 or 0.08276026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00076412 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,314.84 or 1.00003138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00048692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Trittium Coin Profile

Trittium’s launch date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

Buying and Selling Trittium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using U.S. dollars.

