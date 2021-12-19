TRON Achieves Market Cap of $8.17 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. TRON has a total market cap of $8.17 billion and approximately $749.59 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000453 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004105 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,872,687,925 coins and its circulating supply is 101,872,689,061 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

