Truegame (TGAME) Trading Down 16.1% This Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. Truegame has a market capitalization of $76,946.56 and approximately $2,493.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Truegame Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

