Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2,236.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,727 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 407,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Truist Financial stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.11. 9,608,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,435. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

