Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,197 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $21,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

