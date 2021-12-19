Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,255 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.1% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 120,382 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $333.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.46. The company has a market cap of $928.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.