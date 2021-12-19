Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,639 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $223.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

