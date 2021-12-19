Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $118.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

