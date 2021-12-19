TrustVerse (TRV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.06 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $16.21 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00040422 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006979 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,500,006 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.